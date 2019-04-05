Search for man who showed Brooklyn teens picture of his genitals on their way to school

It happened as the girl was walking to school in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man they say showed a 15-year-old girl a picture of his genitals as she was walking to school in Brooklyn.

Officers say the suspect grabbed the victim's arm near Livonia and Pennsylvania avenues in Brownsville last week, made an inappropriate comment and then showed her the picture.

The victim was with a 14-year-old friend.

The suspect ran away on Livonia Avenue.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black beanie cap, gray pants, brown work boots and was carrying a blue plastic bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

