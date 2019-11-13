Search for man who slashed 2 men at Hicksville deli

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are searching for a man they say slashed two others in the face.

Detectives say a man approached three men inside Broadway Deli on Broadway in Hicksville around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and asked them for money.

They all began to argue inside the deli and continued the dispute outside.

After exiting the deli, the man who asked for money took out a sharp object and slashed two of the men, ages 38 and 45, in the face.

The third man was not hurt.

The attacker fled northbound on Broadway.

The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say they are looking for a white man in his mid 20s, approximately 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored sweatshirt, a black hat and had a red backpack.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hicksvillenassau countyslashing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Video: Robber sends woman crashing down escalator at mall
Man, dog sleeping in NYC subway station stabbed during dispute
Exclusive: Endangered falcons set free atop NYC high-rise
75-year-old man punched, robbed inside NYC apartment building
Venice, Italy flooded by highest tide in 50 years
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. released from jail in New Jersey
Show More
Suspicious fire burns through NJ home, spreads to 3 others
AccuWeather: Frigid cold challenges records
14-year-old invents candy that cleans your teeth
Trump's impeachment hearings: Fact versus fiction
Protest set in support of woman selling churros in subway
More TOP STORIES News