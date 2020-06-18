Search for man who smashed way into Bronx church

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is trying to find a man who used a rock to break into a church in the Bronx.

In the surveillance video, you can see the man use the rock to smash through the glass door St. Brendan's Church in Bedford Park.

It happened at Tuesday, May 19 at 3:45 a.m. on East 206 Street.

Once the door was broken, he used his body to shove his way in.

The man took off empty-handed.

He is described as a dark-skinned man who wore a sweat suit with the letters FBG on the front.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

