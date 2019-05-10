Search for masked gunmen in fatal Newark shooting

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for several suspects after a deadly shooting in Newark.
One person was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. Friday on Mount Prospect Avenue.
The suspects, who were wearing masks, took off in a black Range Rover.
Police remained on the scene to investigate whether this violence is linked to at least one other robbery in the city.
