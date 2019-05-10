Search for masked gunmen in fatal Newark shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for several suspects after a deadly shooting in Newark.

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for several suspects after a deadly shooting in Newark.

One person was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. Friday on Mount Prospect Avenue.

The suspects, who were wearing masks, took off in a black Range Rover.

Police remained on the scene to investigate whether this violence is linked to at least one other robbery in the city.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbors furious after pins placed around NYC tree to deter dogs
O'Neill calls for increased funding for 9/11 victims
Man attacks pregnant woman walking with friend, child in NJ
AccuWeather: Warmer with some showers
Video: Giant black bears fight in front of man's NJ home
Arsonist throws Molotov cocktail into family's car in NJ driveway
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Show More
Box truck dangles from I-195 after multi-vehicle crash in NJ
DJ fired after tweet likening royal baby to chimp
Man arrested in 2017 stray bullet shooting of pregnant teen
Walmart managers earn $175,000 a year on average: Report
Massive fire tears through HBO miniseries set in NY
More TOP STORIES News