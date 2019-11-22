Search for men who harassed dog, attacked couple on Queens subway

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the people who attacked a couple after harassing their dog on the subway in Queens.

Video shows the people allegedly involved running out of the Sutphin Boulevard station in Jamaica after the attack.

Police say the men were riding the E train Wednesday afternoon when they began antagonizing a dog.

The dog's owners got into an argument with the men and that's when they started pushing and hitting the man and woman.

The woman suffered pain to her left arm and was removed to Long Island Jewish Hillside Medical Center in stable condition.

The man suffered a contusion to nose/eye and listed in stable condition as well.

The dog was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

