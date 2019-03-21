Crime & Safety

Search for missing 11-year-old girl in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for an 11-year-old girl who never made it to school.

Arilee Garcia Conde was last seen inside her Summit Avenue home in the Highbridge section at around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say she left to go to school but then never arrived. She has no history of running away, and is said to be in good physical and mental health.

Arilee is described as Hispanic, 5'6" tall, 120 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, red sweater, red shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and red backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this missing female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

