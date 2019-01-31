Authorities in Nassau County are joining the family of a missing teenage girl in asking for the public's help locating her.14-year-old Hrishtika Thakoer of Farmingdale was last seen leaving Farmingdale High School on Monday. She was boarding her school bus.Police say the ninth grader, who is originally from Queens, may have been heading to that borough.They are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide more information.----------