Search for missing person after boat capsized off Nassau County

POINT LOOKOUT, Long Island -- The Coast Guard searched for a missing person after a boat capsized off the coast of Long Island Saturday.The good samaritan vessel BRETT ALLIE 5 called the Coast Guard just after 10 a.m. after they had come upon the overturned boat.The BRETT ALLIE 5 rescued two people that were wearing life jackets and clinging to the vessel's hull.Two boats from the Coast Guard's Jones Beach Station responded and saved a third person in the water.All three were taken to the hospital.The Coast Guard and other agencies were aided by a helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City in their search for the fourth person."The readiness and quick response of our watch standers, boat crews, and good Samaritans led to the swift rescue of the people in the water," said Cmdr. Valerie Boyd, a search and rescue mission coordinator with Sector Long Island Sound. "This is a reminder that anything can happen on the water and that preparation and wearing your lifejacket is critical to survivability and quick detection."