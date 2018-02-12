Search for missing teen with autism in Hempstead

Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A desperate search is underway on Long Island for a missing teenager with autism.

17-year-old Joseph "Michael" Barbella hasn't been seen since Monday afternoon when he was startled by a loud noise in the Nassau County town of Hempstead.

Residents were asked to check their sheds, garages, yards and under cars for Joseph, who answers to the name of Michael.

He was last seen in the Malverne area wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boyautismHempsteadNassau CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News