Mother, teenage son found bludgeoned to death in Bronx apartment, search for boyfriend

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A mother and her teenage son were found bludgeoned to death inside their Bronx apartment and now police say they are searching for the mother's boyfriend.

The body of Alanche Delorbe, 14, and Marisol Ortiz, 51, were found just before 4 p.m. Sunday on East 185th Street in Belmont.

Ortiz was found lying on the floor with severe head trauma and one stab wound to the head. Delorbe was found in a bedroom with head trauma. Gym weights were found near both of their bodies - the weights are believed to be the weapon.



Police say Ortiz did not show up to work on Sunday, so a coworker called a family member, who then made the horrifying discovery.

Sources say Ortiz had a boyfriend, who is being looked at by police.

There was a knife found in the apartment. Investigators are trying to determine if it was used in the murders.

"I'm very scared, trying to stay calm," a family member said. "He was my cousin. So we're just trying to figure out what's going on."

The Medical Examiner has yet to determine the causes of death.

Delorbe would have turned 15 on Monday.

