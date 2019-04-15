Search for mystery woman after man's Rolex disappears in hotel encounter

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a mystery woman after a man says his Rolex disappeared during a hotel encounter in Manhattan.Last Sunday, the 60-year-old man says he fell asleep in his room around 1 a.m. at the Maxwell Hotel while the unidentified woman was present.When the man woke up on Monday around 10 a.m. the man says he discovered his Rolex watch was missing from his wrist, and several unauthorized transactions were charged through his cell phone, totaling $2,000.The woman fled the hotel in an unknown direction.The woman is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 25 years old, with a tattoo on her neck that says 'Truth.' She has long brown hair, is approximately 5'6" and was last seen wearing a red halter top and acid washed blue jeans.Anyone with information in to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).