Search for suspect after man attacked with needle in Manhattan deli

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was assaulted with a needle inside a deli in Manhattan.

The incident was reported in the 3100 block of Broadway on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

Employees say the victim is an employee who tried to stop a suspect from stealing beer.

They said the suspect had the bottle in his pocket, and when the victim tried to stop him, a struggle ensued and the worker was cut in the face with a needle.

The victim's coworkers say he's OK, but he was taken to the hospital to be checked out because they weren't sure what was in the needle or what it was used for.

The suspect was described as a male in his 30s about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york citycrimeattackbodega
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old boy drowns in lake at high-end country club
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Girl hit by foul ball at Astros game had skull fracture: Lawyer
Democrats clash in 2020's opening debate, aiming at Trump
Heartwarming: Brother, sister tearfully hug at pre-K graduation
NYPD: Man attacks elderly woman, steals her necklace in Brooklyn
Husband of missing CT mom speaks out after court appearance
Show More
Suspected fake fire inspector scamming businesses in NJ
Most expensive home in US has price cut by $50M
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Dozen of drivers get stuck after being rerouted by Google Maps
Drowned migrant father, daughter ignites immigration debate
More TOP STORIES News