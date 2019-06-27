Search for suspect after man attacked with needle in Manhattan deli

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was assaulted with a needle inside a deli in Manhattan.The incident was reported in the 3100 block of Broadway on Wednesday around 5 p.m.Employees say the victim is an employee who tried to stop a suspect from stealing beer.They said the suspect had the bottle in his pocket, and when the victim tried to stop him, a struggle ensued and the worker was cut in the face with a needle.The victim's coworkers say he's OK, but he was taken to the hospital to be checked out because they weren't sure what was in the needle or what it was used for.The suspect was described as a male in his 30s about 5 feet 10 inches tall.----------