Search on for suspect after man stabbed in back in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the back in Chinatown on Thursday night.The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. near Baxter and Worth streets.The victim, who is Asian, was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.Few other details were released.Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials spoke out earlier this week about the city's renewed effort to confront hate crimes against Asians."Every community suffered, but there's been a particular pain, a particular horrible challenge, faced by the Asian American community," de Blasio said. "Because on top of all the suffering from the coronavirus itself, on top of losing loved ones losing businesses, people have had to confront horrible discrimination and hatred."The Asian Hate Crime Task Force is focusing on the entire city, but they will pay particular attention to the subways after a rash of incident in the transit system. Eyewitness News found that the task force is unfunded and an all-volunteer force.----------