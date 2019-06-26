Search for suspect after victim attacked with needle in Manhattan deli

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a victim was assaulted with a needle inside a deli in Manhattan.The incident was reported in the 3100 block of Broadway on Wednesday around 5 p.m.Authorities believe the victim suffered a laceration to the face, but the victim's condition was not yet known.The suspect was described as a black male in his 30s about 5 feet 10 inches tall.It is unknown if the victim was an employee or a customer in the deli.----------