Search for suspect after victim attacked with needle in Manhattan deli

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a victim was assaulted with a needle inside a deli in Manhattan.

The incident was reported in the 3100 block of Broadway on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

Authorities believe the victim suffered a laceration to the face, but the victim's condition was not yet known.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 30s about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

It is unknown if the victim was an employee or a customer in the deli.

