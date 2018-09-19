The search is on for the man accused of groping at least two women as they walked down the street in Manhattan.The first attack happened on Wednesday, September 5th at around 1 a.m.Police say the suspect approached a 21-year-old woman near East 94th and Park Avenue.He grabbed the woman under her skirt. The victim fell to the ground and the suspect ran away toward 3rd Avenue.The second incident happened 10 days later on Saturday, September 15th at about 3 a.m.Police say the suspect attacked a 22-year-old woman from behind, grabbing her under her shirt and then throwing her down to the ground.He then fled west on 90th Street and north on Lexington.Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic man between 5'8" and 5'11", 20 to 30 years old, last seen wearing a navy blue Yankees hat, a Nike t-shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.----------