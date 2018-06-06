Search for suspect in Bronx bus stop stabbing of teen

Police released surveillance video of the suspect.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
Police in the Bronx are searching for the suspect behind a brutal attack at a bus stop.

Video released by police shows the man who police say stabbed a teenager in the stomach.

It happened at a bus stop at West Fordham Road and University Avenue in University Heights Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

