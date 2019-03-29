Search for suspect in Lower Manhattan stabbing

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in Lower Manhattan.It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday at Essex and Delaney Street.Newscopter 7 was over the scene.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in an unknown condition.A search for the suspect is underway.The suspect is described as a white male in his 40's with a husky build wearing a red hat and red hooded sweatshirt.Police believe he fled into the subway.----------