Crime & Safety

Search for suspect in Lower Manhattan stabbing

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in Lower Manhattan.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday at Essex and Delaney Street.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in an unknown condition.

A search for the suspect is underway.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40's with a husky build wearing a red hat and red hooded sweatshirt.

Police believe he fled into the subway.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylower manhattanmanhattannew york citystabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally stabbed in parking lot near LI park
Man accused of pushing woman to get seat on subway
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
Murder victim ran for his life; police search for gang members
Pet zebra escapes home, is fatally shot by its owner
Ducati, high-end watches among items stolen in NYC burglary spree
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married
Show More
Caretaker accused of making 81-year-old eat jalapeño peppers
Elderly man punched in face on Bronx sidewalk
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis released from prison
Plastic bag ban, congestion pricing expected in NY budget
More TOP STORIES News