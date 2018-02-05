Search for suspect in series of attacks in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --The man behind a series of attacks in Greenwich Village remains on the run.
The suspect's violent rampage started Saturday night, when he slashed three innocent pedestrians along Christopher Street.
Workers at a corner smoke shop on Christopher St. and 7th Avenue tell Eyewitness News the suspect was in their store moments earlier, sitting on top of their glass case, throwing the garbage can and trying to get behind the counter - all while spewing racial slurs.
"I had a couple of friends who pushed him out across the street exposing himself. He's a nut, this guy," said store worker Dushyant Patel.
Detectives believe the man went on an unprovoked punching spree on Saturday night when the area was busy with pedestrians. His victims had no warning.
Officials say a 22-year-old woman was left with a busted lip. A 35-year-old man got a cut on his nose. Three minutes later, a 60-year-old man was struck and left with a laceration to his mouth.
"He punched me really really hard. He was running and the.velocity of the punch, that's why I have a gash," said the woman who was struck, named Amber.
She was out celebrating a friend's birthday in Greenwich Village but ended up with five stitches and the injured lip.
Amber was the first one attacked. She thought he was a jogger so she tried to make room for him on the sidewalk.
"He was sprinting pretty hard so I moved to the side. I was surprised he attacked me. Really shocked," she said.
"How bad did it hurt?", we asked. "Pretty bad. I think I took it like a champ," she said.
Amber said her lip got infected and she missed work Monday but hopes to return Tuesday. She admits she is nervous about going back onto public sidewalks.
Workers are now pressing for police patrols - especially at night.
"Two cops should be here because this spot is dangerous. Lots of concern," says worker Nehad Ahmed.
Workers say they didn't recognize the man from the neighborhood and that he definitively did not act sober.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts