Search for suspect in sex assault of teen in Huntington near Main Street

It happened on Prospect Street in Huntington around 1 a.m. Sunday.

HUNTINGTON, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl on the street in Suffolk County.

The attack happened just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday in Huntington.

Police say the 16-year-old girl was with a friend on Prospect Street, just off Main Street, when a man sexually assaulted her.

The man was described as Hispanic, approximately 20 to 25 years old, with short hair on the side and long hair on top. The man, who has acne and a scar on his forehead, was wearing dark-colored shorts, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers. He fled on foot toward Main Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

