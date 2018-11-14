Search for suspect in violent Midtown robberies

MIDTOWN (WABC) --There are new details on a violent serial robber terrorizing workers at two businesses in Midtown.
Police released new pictures and say the thief also robbed a synagogue.
These crimes have gotten more violent as time has gone on.
Officials say the crime spree started August 14th with a burglary at the Millinery Centre synagogue on 6th Avenue.
They say he stole $500 in cash.
In October, police say he hit up a building on West 40th Street where he is accused of pushing and robbing a building maintenance man. The victim had to be treated for a fractured elbow.
The most recent incident was a violent chokehold robbery at Quality Meats on West 58th Street.
A 35-year-old woman was punched in the face, choked and robbed of $400 in the manager's office.
All of these incidents happened in the middle of the afternoon.
Police only have a vague description but they're hoping that video can help catch him.
The individual is described as a black man, approximately in his 30's, 5'8" tall, 180 pounds, with a medium complexion, medium build, black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information in regard to this robbery pattern is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
