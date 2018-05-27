Elderly man followed, attacked while entering apartment building in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

An elderly man was attacked in his Brooklyn apartment building. ((NYPD photo of the suspect))

Eyewitness News
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are hunting for the suspect who attacked an 81-year-old man in his own Brooklyn apartment building.

It happened Wednesday evening in the vicinity of East 10th Street and Foster Avenue in Midwood.

Investigators say the suspect followed the elderly victim into his building, then attacked him with an unknown blunt object, striking him in the head.

So far there is no word on the victim's condition.

The NYPD released a photo of the man they are looking for.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man attackedattackelderlyMidwoodBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News