MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are hunting for the suspect who attacked an 81-year-old man in his own Brooklyn apartment building.
It happened Wednesday evening in the vicinity of East 10th Street and Foster Avenue in Midwood.
Investigators say the suspect followed the elderly victim into his building, then attacked him with an unknown blunt object, striking him in the head.
So far there is no word on the victim's condition.
The NYPD released a photo of the man they are looking for.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
