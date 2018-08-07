Police in the Bronx are searching for the man who exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl.Police say he was driving a Toyota Highlander back on July 30th when he pulled up to the girl on Longfellow Avenue in Longwood.He waived money out the car window and asked if she wanted it.When the girl walked towards him, he flashed her, and then the girl quickly walked away.She was not physically hurt.The suspect is described a man with a light complexion. He was operating a blue Toyota Highlander, possibly a 2016-2018 model.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------