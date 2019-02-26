Search for suspect who raped woman at Bronx motel, stole her phone

It allegedly happened at the El Rancho Motel in Olinville.

OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are looking for the suspect they say raped a woman at Bronx motel, stole her phone, and left her there.

It happened at in the El Rancho motel on White Plains Road in the Olinville section just before 1 a.m. Monday.

The 34-year-old victim was either drunk or drugged when the two arrived in a taxi.

The suspect rented a room with her credit card, went back to the taxi to get her, and then brought her to the motel room.

Then, he raped her and left with her cell phone.

When the victim came to, she called her friend, who brought her to the hospital.

No arrests have been made. It is unclear where or how they met.

The suspect is described as a black man, 25-35 years old, approximately 5'11" tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red stripes, blue jeans, black shoes and an oversized gold ring on his left hand.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

