Search for suspect who slashed bodega worker in face in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who slashed a bodega worker in the face in the Bronx.Police say the man in the video tried to leave the Morris Heights store with a drink he didn't pay for.When the clerk stopped him, police say the suspect pulled out a box cutter and slashed the 23-year-old man across the face.The victim needed 10 stitches.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, approximately 16-19 years of age, 5'7", and 145lbs; last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).