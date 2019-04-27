Police search for suspect who stole sculpture in brazen Manhattan art gallery heist

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a brazen art gallery heist in Manhattan.
It happened Thursday at Galeries Bartoux on Central Park South.
The NYPD released surveillance video of a man stealing a sculpture from the artist Fred Allard, valued at $16,000.
The sculpture resembles a traditional shopping basket made of crystal resin adorned with gold chains.
Police describe the suspect as a white male, late 50's, brown hair, 5'10" tall; last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
