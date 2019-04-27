Police search for suspect who stole sculpture in brazen Manhattan art gallery heist

Police say a man stole a sculpture from a Manhattan art gallery.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a brazen art gallery heist in Manhattan.

It happened Thursday at Galeries Bartoux on Central Park South.

The NYPD released surveillance video of a man stealing a sculpture from the artist Fred Allard, valued at $16,000.

The sculpture resembles a traditional shopping basket made of crystal resin adorned with gold chains.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, late 50's, brown hair, 5'10" tall; last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

