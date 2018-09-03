Search for SUV driver in Cold Spring Harbor hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened back on August 15th.

Eyewitness News
COLD SPRING HARBOR, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police in Suffolk County are searching for the driver of a blue SUV who fled the scene after a crash in Cold Spring Harbor.

The SUV crashed into a truck on Main Street near Goose Hill Road just before 7:30 a.m. back on August 15th, then took off.

No one was seriously hurt.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that
leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runCold Spring HarborSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tight security as crowds gather for J'Ouvert Festival
15-year-old girl falls from fire escape in TriBeCa, dies
Police source: Brooklyn child rape suspect an MS-13 gang member
AccuWeather Alert: Labor Day Heat Advisories
Top 5 stories you need to know Monday morning
Man opens fire on crowd, shot by police outside Ice Cube concert
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Tropical storm warning issued for Gulf Coast ahead of approaching storm
Show More
Despite Democrats' opposition, Kavanaugh hearings on track for Tuesday
Police dog killed in crash during pursuit on Long Island
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
Cuomo says he will sue Trump over Federal response to Puerto Rico
Woman accused of poisoning husband with eye drops
More News