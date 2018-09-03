Search for SUV driver in Cold Spring Harbor hit-and-run

COLD SPRING HARBOR, Suffolk County (WABC) --Police in Suffolk County are searching for the driver of a blue SUV who fled the scene after a crash in Cold Spring Harbor.
The SUV crashed into a truck on Main Street near Goose Hill Road just before 7:30 a.m. back on August 15th, then took off.
No one was seriously hurt.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that
leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.
