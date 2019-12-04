Search for 3 teens who threw rocks at school bus full of children in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three teenagers are being sought on criminal mischief charges after they were seen throwing rocks at a school bus full of children in Brooklyn.
Police say the driver was operating the bus Tuesday afternoon on New York Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens when he heard a window crack.
A witness told police they saw three male teenagers throwing rocks at the bus while children were inside.
So far police have made no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
(Photo courtesy Crownheights.info)
