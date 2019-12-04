Search for 3 teens who threw rocks at school bus full of children in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three teenagers are being sought on criminal mischief charges after they were seen throwing rocks at a school bus full of children in Brooklyn.

Police say the driver was operating the bus Tuesday afternoon on New York Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens when he heard a window crack.

A witness told police they saw three male teenagers throwing rocks at the bus while children were inside.

So far police have made no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

(Photo courtesy Crownheights.info)
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york cityschool busvandalism
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
Exclusive: LI couple recounts ambush on anniversary trip to Haiti
Neighbor's death causes electric bill mix up for NJ woman
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Clouds and cold hang around
Teen makes amazing recovery from rare polio-like illness
2 sentenced in LI crash that killed newly engaged couple
Show More
Newark sues New York City over homeless relocation program
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
NY area digs out from snowstorm, thousands without power
How much snow did you get?
More TOP STORIES News