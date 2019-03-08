Search for trio of suspects in Washington Heights mugging spree

The three were seen walking together on surveillance video.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police searching for three suspects wanted in a string of violent muggings in Washington Heights.

The first hold-up happened back in December when police say the trio stole $900 from a man at gunpoint.

Then just two days later, on Christmas Eve, the men shoved a man down on the pavement, took out a gun and stole just $13 from a man on Audubon Avenue.

On February 7th, also on Audubon Avenue, the suspects held up a man at knifepoint while they stole his jewelry.

The most recent incident happened on February 16th on Wadsworth Avenue and West 187th Street.

The suspects held up a man at gunpoint, shoved him to the ground, stole his wallet and smashed his cell phone on the sidewalk.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man last seen wearing a black jacket, pink jeans, and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, with braids, last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic man last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a neon green knit cap, a black jacket, light blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

