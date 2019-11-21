Search for UPS truck in hit-and-run of Franklin Square woman

By Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN SQUARE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Nassau County police are looking into a serious hit-and-run accident involving a UPS truck.

Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was struck by the truck on Doris Avenue in Franklin Square Monday around 5:05 p.m.

The truck just kept on going.

The woman was hospitalized in serious but stable condition with severe trauma injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

