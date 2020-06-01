George Floyd protests: St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan vandalized by spray paint

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for two vandals who sprayed painted graffiti on the outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.It's believed the incident took place late in the day on Saturday while protests against George Floyd's death took place across the city.One of the stairs was spray-painted with George Floyd's name and "BLM" on the wall.The two women were later seen running on East 51st Street towards Madison Avenue.The first woman was wearing a dark-colored tank top and shorts.The second woman was wearing a white t-shirt and light-colored shorts.Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------