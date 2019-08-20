Search for woman in brazen Brooklyn purse snatching at bus stop

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the woman who stole another woman's purse at a Brooklyn bus stop.It happened on Sunday, August 11th at 2:35 p.m. on 5th Avenue in Sunset Park.The 62-year-old victim was sitting at a bus stop when a woman walked by and snatched her bag from her hand.The thief ran away with the bag containing $76, the victim's IDs and two cartons of cigarettes.The victim was not injured.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------