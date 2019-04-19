Search for woman in liquid attack at Hunts Point Avenue subway station

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the woman who poured an unknown liquid substance on an 18-year-old woman in the Bronx.Police say the victim got into an argument with the assailant on a southbound 6 train.As the two exited the train at the Hunts Point Avenue station, the woman poured the liquid on the victim.The liquid caused burning and skin irritation.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black woman in her late teens to early 20s, approximately 5' 4" tall and heavy set. She was last seen wearing all dark clothing.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------