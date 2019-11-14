Search for woman who took 4 dogs from Bronx driveway

CLAREMONT, Bronx -- Police are searching for the woman who stole four dogs from a Bronx driveway.

Video shows the woman with one of the dogs.

Police say the dogs' owner left them in the driveway on Prospect Avenue in Claremont last Saturday morning.

When she came back for them they were all gone.

Police say the suspect loaded them all into a red SUV and took off.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired outside deli in Cypress Hills; 1 arrest
2 deadly fires in 3 days in Bayville, Long Island
Search underway in connection to missing 25-year-old NJ woman
AccuWeather: Warmer days to end the week
Video shows confrontation between NYPD, dirt bike riders
Teen arrested on hate crime charges in egg-throwing incidents
Newborn found dead along walking path in NY wooded area
Show More
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
New York names facilities that treated deadly superbug
6 dogs left outside in freezing temps rescued on Long Island
Beloved NJ high school coach retires after 50 years
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
More TOP STORIES News