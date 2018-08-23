Search intensifies for gunman firing shots into Upper East Side high rise

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are conducting an intense search for a gunman who is firing shots into a Manhattan high rise.

Police sources confirm an NYPD helicopter was on the case Thursday night, flying circles around Roosevelt Island with a spotlight on.

It is a sign of just how seriously officers are taking this case, after two different incidents of gunfire hit a luxury apartment building on the Upper East Side.

The first time, last Thursday night, a bullet shattered a window on the 14th floor. Late the next night, bullets hit the 32nd floor.

In both cases, police say the shots were fired from the esplanade on Roosevelt Island - 1,400 feet across the East River.

On Wednesday night, police released video of a man and a woman on the esplanade.

Fortunately, no one has been hurt, but police are racing to find the pair before someone is.

