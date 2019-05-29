Search intensifies for missing Connecticut woman

Jennifer Dulos photo supplied by New Canaan Police. (New Canaan Police)

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Authorities in Connecticut are asking for help finding a mother of five missing since last Friday.

New Canaan Police say Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban in New Canaan.

The Stamford Advocate reports that Dulos has been in a custody battle in a divorce case for the last two years.

Connecticut State Police joined the search on Tuesday.

Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with Dulos on May 24 or has information regarding her disappearance to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.

The vehicle pictured is not the exact vehicle driven by Dulos but the same make, model and color.

The vehicle pictured is not the exact vehicle driven by Dulos but the same make, model and color.



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new canaanconnecticutmissing person
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robert Mueller to make 1st public statement on Russia probe
Possible tornado touches down, damages school in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: More severe storms expected
Alex Trebek shares joyful update about cancer treatment
Man bit by rabid bat hiding in his iPad
Teens wanted in Brooklyn subway station pepper spray attack
4 dead, 8 wounded after truck rams church van Virginia
Show More
NYPD: Suspect waves knife, shouts threats in robbery spree
Lin-Manuel Miranda looking for extras for 'In the Heights' movie
Water main break closes street in Chelsea
Tornadoes rip through Kansas City outskirts
Man found to be fatally shot after crashing into home in NJ
More TOP STORIES News