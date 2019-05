Search intensifies for missing Connecticut woman

The vehicle pictured is not the exact vehicle driven by Dulos but the same make, model and color.

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Authorities in Connecticut are asking for help finding a mother of five missing since last Friday.New Canaan Police say Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban in New Canaan.The Stamford Advocate reports that Dulos has been in a custody battle in a divorce case for the last two years.Connecticut State Police joined the search on Tuesday.Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with Dulos on May 24 or has information regarding her disappearance to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.The vehicle pictured is not the exact vehicle driven by Dulos but the same make, model and color.----------