Search intensifies for missing Connecticut woman

New Canaan Police say Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban in New Canaan.
The Stamford Advocate reports that Dulos has been in a custody battle in a divorce case for the last two years.
Connecticut State Police joined the search on Tuesday.
Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with Dulos on May 24 or has information regarding her disappearance to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.
The vehicle pictured is not the exact vehicle driven by Dulos but the same make, model and color.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube