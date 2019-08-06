Police searching for 1-year-old inside stolen SUV in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a 1-year-old child who was inside an SUV stolen in Brooklyn Monday.The vehicle was stolen from Kingston Avenue and Dean Street in Crown Heights.It is a white Mitsubishi Outlander with a New York license plate: HYB 6531.The child's mother said she left the vehicle running when she went inside a restaurant at the location.When she came out, it was gone.----------