Police searching for 1-year-old inside stolen SUV in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a 1-year-old child who was inside an SUV stolen in Brooklyn Monday.
The vehicle was stolen from Kingston Avenue and Dean Street in Crown Heights.
It is a white Mitsubishi Outlander with a New York license plate: HYB 6531.
The child's mother said she left the vehicle running when she went inside a restaurant at the location.
When she came out, it was gone.
