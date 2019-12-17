Police searching for 14-year-old in murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a 14-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, sources tell Eyewitness News.
The teen is being sought in Harlem Monday night.
Majors, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was wrapping up her first semester at the school when she cut through Morningside Park just before 8 p.m. last Wednesday. As she approached the stairs to exit at West 116th Street, police say a group of teens tried to rob her and take her phone.
There was a struggle, and she was stabbed multiple times. She was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital and pronounced dead.
Majors died from wounds to the torso, the city's medical examiner said Monday.
A 13-year-old boy is currently charged as a juvenile in connection with the case, but he is not believed to be the one who stabbed Majors.
The boy is being held in a juvenile detention facility and is due back in family court Tuesday.
A 14-year-old was released Saturday after being questioned in the case.
