Nassau County police are searching for the suspected package thieves behind a string of robberies this holiday season.Surveillance cameras captured two men who got out of a vehicle and walked onto the front stoops of several homes on North Grove Street and West Dover Street in Valley Stream on Thursday.They took packages before jumping back into the vehicle, a white Volkswagen Atlas, and fleeing the scene.Police describe one suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 5' 10" tall, 160 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored light weight jacket and blue jeans.The other is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5' 11" tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a blue hood, blue sweatpants with a white stripe and black sneakers.Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------