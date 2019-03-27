Crime & Safety

Police searching for 2 men who robbed phone from 12-year-old boy in the Bronx

Police have released new video of two men they say robbed a 12-year-old boy in the Bronx last week.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released new video of two men they say robbed a 12-year-old boy in the Bronx last week.

Investigators say the robbery began when two men approached the boy on March 19 at approximately 4:45 p.m. inside his building on University Avenue and Featherbed Lane in Morris Heights.

The men then pinned the victim against a wall and threatened to shoot him if he didn't give up his iPhone, police say.

The suspects forcibly took the phone and got away.

The first suspect is described as being 20 to 30-years-old and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, army pants and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as being 20 to 30-years-old and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

