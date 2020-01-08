Search on for 3 who fled after running red light, T-boning car in Queens

(Photo/Shutterstock)

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for three people who ran away after their car ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle in Queens.

The incident was reported Thursday evening near 107th Avenue and 105th Street.

Authorities say the three suspects they are looking for were inside a grey Audi that blew through a red light.

The car was stopped on Rockaway Boulevard for running the light and as the cop approached the vehicle, police say the car sped off, ran a stop sign and T-boned a dark vehicle.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the second vehicle were critically injured.

The three people inside the Audi ran away from the scene.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south ozone parkqueensnew york citycar crashnypdtraffic stop
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Boy dead, mom critical after being hit by NYC sanitation truck
Arctic front Wednesday could bring snow squalls
Pressure cooker forces evacuation near NJ strip mall
Carload of koalas rescued from Kangaroo Island amid bushfire
AccuWeather: Snow early, then cold clearing
Show More
'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta dead of apparent suicide
24 arrested in year-long massive NJ drug operation using candies
Girl, 4, left inside locked school bus after falling asleep
Concerns about mercury prompt classroom evacuations
Former employees of The Spotted Pig awarded $240K settlement
More TOP STORIES News