Search on for 3 who fled after running red light, T-boning car in Queens

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for three people who ran away after their car ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle in Queens.
The incident was reported Thursday evening near 107th Avenue and 105th Street.
Authorities say the three suspects they are looking for were inside a grey Audi that blew through a red light.
The car was stopped on Rockaway Boulevard for running the light and as the cop approached the vehicle, police say the car sped off, ran a stop sign and T-boned a dark vehicle.
Officials say the driver and passenger of the second vehicle were critically injured.
The three people inside the Audi ran away from the scene.
