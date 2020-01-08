Search on for 3 who fled after running red light, T-boning Uber in Queens

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for three people who ran away after their car ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle in Queens.The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near 107th Avenue and 105th Street.Authorities say the three suspects they are looking for were inside a grey Audi that was speeding and blew through a red light.The car was stopped on Rockaway Boulevard for running the light and as the cop approached the vehicle, police say the car sped off, ran a stop sign and T-boned a dark vehicle.Officials say the driver and passenger of the second vehicle, believed to be an Uber, were trapped inside."I tried to open the door and opened it up and made sure he had a pulse, we waited for the fire department to get on the scene so they could pull him out," neighbor James O'Donohue said. "We were just bystanders trying to help, I tried to see who was hurt the most.The driver and passenger of the vehicle were eventually rescued and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. They are expected to survive.The three people inside the Audi ran away from the scene.Police say they were not chasing the Audi when it crashed.----------