Search on for gunman after man fatally shot in chest in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manahttan (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed in East Harlem on Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported on East 116th Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police found the male victim lying unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim has not yet been identified.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york citymurderfatal shootinghomicide
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Wind, rough seas make for scary ferry commute home to NJ
Exclusive: Bus driver abandons bus full of children in NJ
Dead cats, 2 feet of human feces found in LI home: Police
Men say civil rights were violated when cops were called on them
Worker electrocuted while on cherry picker outside NY building
Man charged in alleged sex cult at NY college pleads not guilty
Cadets with special needs graduate from police training in NJ
Show More
Low bridge crashes persist in NY despite costly attempts at fix
Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos
Toddler found riding tricycle alone in cold after daycare escape
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
More TOP STORIES News