Search on for gunman after man, woman shot in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman after a double shooting in Queens on Wednesday night.The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Dix Avenue.Officials say a gunman shot a 33-year-old man in the leg and a 21-year-old woman in the shoulder.Both victims said an unknown gunman displayed a firearm and started shooting for unknown reasons.It's not clear if they were the intended targets, but both are expected to survive.No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.