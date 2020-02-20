Search on for gunman after man, woman shot in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman after a double shooting in Queens on Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Dix Avenue.

Officials say a gunman shot a 33-year-old man in the leg and a 21-year-old woman in the shoulder.

Both victims said an unknown gunman displayed a firearm and started shooting for unknown reasons.

It's not clear if they were the intended targets, but both are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
far rockawayqueensnew york cityshootingdouble shootingcrime stoppers
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
Family wants justice after 19-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC
Police say 8 killed in shootings at hookah lounges in Germany
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from the Democratic debate
NYC daycare shuts down suddenly, leaving parents scrambling
Police release video of man who stole $18K of paintings in NYC
Show More
Mother arrested after newborn's body found in wooded area in NY
Another arrest made after 2 fatal shootings in NYC delis
Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke fatally shot at Hollywood home
Buttigieg slams Bloomberg, Sanders as 'most polarizing figures' in race
Harry, Meghan to begin new life on March 31
More TOP STORIES News