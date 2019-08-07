Search on for suspect who shot at police on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot at police on Staten Island Tuesday morning.

Police say the gunman first shot a man standing on a sidewalk in New Brighton in the leg as he drove by a group of people in a silver Acura at approximately 12:15 a.m.

Soon afterwards, the gunman fired five shots at police officers who were trying to pull him over.

Police say the suspect was driving 85 miles per hour through red lights and during his getaway hit a bump, which caused the gun to fall out of the car.

The suspect later abandoned the vehicle approximately one mile away.

No officers were injured.

