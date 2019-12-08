Search on for gunman who shot victim at Queens subway station

By Eyewitness News
CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot another man overnight Friday into Saturday.

It happened at the Roosevelt Avenue and 103rd Street station in Corona, Queens.

The victim collapsed on the 7 train platform.

EMTs took him to Elmhurst Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police blocked off the crime scene with blue tape.

They used paper cups and soda cans as evidence markers.

Investigators say the gunman ran away as the victim fell to the ground.

