HATE CRIME

Search on for hate-spewing man involved in Lower East Side attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles talks with a father who was attacked by a hate spewing man in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
New York City police officers are searching for an angry, hate-spewing man who viciously attacked a father in Manhattan earlier this week.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Monday at the corner of Suffolk and Broome streets in the Lower East Side.

Officials said the attacker walked up to a 37-year-old man who was standing on the sidewalk and slashed him in the arm, leg, thigh and chest. The attacker also punched the victim in the chest with a closed fist, causing bruising.

The attacker then stole the victim's iPhone 7 Plus. But before taking off, he said, "F*****g Mexican. If you call the police I will kill you."

Police released the following sketch of the suspect:



Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingbias crimehate crimehate crime investigationLower East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HATE CRIME
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Investigation underway after KKK shirt found at LI police station
Video shows anti-Chinese graffiti suspect in Brooklyn
Brooklyn leaders demand action over anti-Chinese graffiti
Man punched in face in bias attack on Brooklyn bus
More hate crime
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News