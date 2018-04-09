Home health care worker fatally struck by hit and run driver in East Flatbush

Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brookyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are searching for a hit and run driver who killed a home health care worker.

65-year-old Dorothy Parker of Brooklyn was fatally struck on Sunday night on Remsen Avenue in East Flatbush.

The driver of a Honda Accord stopped about halfway down the block, then drove off.

Parker's daughter, who is also a home healthcare worker, is angry and heartbroken.

"It's so devastating to see that someone would just hit somebody and just move along just like nothing happened," said Althea Gillens. "It's hard because I'm her only daughter and I don't really have any siblings here. She was my best friend."

Police are searching for a 2003 to 2005 silver 4-door Honda Accord that has front and passenger side damage -- as well as passenger side view mirror damage.

