WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for a man they say groped a 9-year-old girl on a subway train in Queens.
Detectives say the man seen in surveillance video approached the girl on a 7 train, exposed himself and pressed his body up against her.
The alleged groping occurred on February 14 at approximately 2:45 p.m. as the 7 train was heading southbound to the 52nd Street station in Woodside.
The suspect is described as being approximately 30-years-old, about 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds with dreadlocks.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
