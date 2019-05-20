Police search for suspect who attacked bus driver on Bronx street

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who attacked a school bus driver as he was walking on a Bronx street.
Nearly three weeks after suffering the unprovoked beating, Charles McLennon still has stitches below his right eye and above his left eye.
McLennon was hit from behind with a sharp object.
"It was something..something hard enough that - here first, then I was down, then when I get back up he hit me here," said McLennon. "Scar here and scar...right here and right here."
As the 71-year-old driver recovers, the search for his attacker continues. Investigators released a picture of the suspect captured by a bodega security camera.
As we talked to a bodega worker Monday, a man who looked like the suspect walked up to the counter. His image was again captured by a security camera.
We tried to question him but he took off. We immediately contacted the police.
"That's what you call coincidence. I mean how strange can it get?," said McLennon.
Neighbors in Morrisania told us they recognize the suspect. They describe him as a local troublemaker who often hangs outside the bodega. They want him off the street and behind bars, soon.
"He's from the neighborhood and it's really bad that he attacked a bus driver who picks up kids," said neighborhood resident Leroy Brogdon. "Right now they should catch his a-- and lock his a-- up."
"They should have it mandatory ten years when they attack an elderly person," said neighborhood resident Ted Harris.
The attacker fled the scene.
Police describe the suspect as a black male with medium length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants with the words 'Just Do It' on the left leg, blue and white sneakers and a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
