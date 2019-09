Man wanted for setting fire to American flag in front of business in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who set fire to an American flag at a storefront in Manhattan.The NYPD released surveillance images of the incident that happened Sept. 13 in Chelsea.The suspect approached the front of a commercial storefront on Seventh Avenue South on a white bicycle.He then set fire to the flag that was hanging from the exterior gate of a business.The lower portion of the flag was engulfed in flames, and the man fled the scene in an unknown direction.He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black pants, white sneakers and glasses.Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are kept confidential.----------