CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who set fire to an American flag at a storefront in Manhattan.
The NYPD released surveillance images of the incident that happened Sept. 13 in Chelsea.
The suspect approached the front of a commercial storefront on Seventh Avenue South on a white bicycle.
He then set fire to the flag that was hanging from the exterior gate of a business.
The lower portion of the flag was engulfed in flames, and the man fled the scene in an unknown direction.
He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black pants, white sneakers and glasses.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man wanted for setting fire to American flag in front of business in Chelsea
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News